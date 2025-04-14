Barry Manilow Plots Farewell Tour with ‘The Last Concerts’

Barry Manilow is getting ready to hit the road as he launches “The Last Concerts.” The newly announced farewell tour will take the singer-songwriter across North America throughout the spring and summer.

Kicking off on May 23 at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, the tour will see the 81-year-old singer perform in cities including Philadelphia, Providence, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, and Detroit. A second leg is planned for July, bringing Manilow to the West Coast with scheduled stops in Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose, and more.

Reflecting on the tour, Manilow expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories,” he said. “Each one is special to my touring history.”

Alongside his farewell tour, Manilow will continue his Las Vegas residency at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, with performances set for May and June, as well as additional dates in September through December.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Manilow’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates and residency dates can be found below:

05/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

05/27 — Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion

05/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/30 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

05/31 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/03 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/04 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

06/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/11 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

07/14 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

07/15 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

07/16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Centre

07/18 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

07/19 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/20 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Barry Manilow Las Vegas Residency

05/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

05/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

05/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

06/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

06/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

06/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

06/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

06/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

06/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

09/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

09/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

09/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

09/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

09/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

10/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

10/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

10/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

10/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

11/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

11/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

11/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

11/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

11/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

11/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

12/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

12/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

12/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

12/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

12/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas

12/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas