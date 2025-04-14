Barry Manilow Plots Farewell Tour with ‘The Last Concerts’
Barry Manilow is getting ready to hit the road as he launches “The Last Concerts.” The newly announced farewell tour will take the singer-songwriter across North America throughout the spring and summer.
Kicking off on May 23 at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, the tour will see the 81-year-old singer perform in cities including Philadelphia, Providence, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, and Detroit. A second leg is planned for July, bringing Manilow to the West Coast with scheduled stops in Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Sacramento, San Jose, and more.
Reflecting on the tour, Manilow expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories,” he said. “Each one is special to my touring history.”
Alongside his farewell tour, Manilow will continue his Las Vegas residency at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, with performances set for May and June, as well as additional dates in September through December.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Manilow’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates and residency dates can be found below:
Barry Manilow US Tour Dates
05/23 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/24 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
05/27 — Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
05/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/30 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
05/31 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/03 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/04 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
06/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
07/11 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
07/14 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
07/15 — Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
07/16 — Portland, OR @ Moda Centre
07/18 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
07/19 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
07/20 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Barry Manilow Las Vegas Residency
05/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
05/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
05/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
05/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
05/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
06/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
06/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
06/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
06/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
06/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
06/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
09/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
09/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
09/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
09/19 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
09/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
10/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
10/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
10/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
10/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
10/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
11/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
11/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
11/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
11/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
11/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
11/15 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
12/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
12/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
12/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
12/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
12/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas
12/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater @ Westgate Las Vegas