Ben Schwartz Brings His Comedy to Oxon Hill

Ben Schwartz (Photo via Greg2600 - CC-by-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Comedy star Ben Schwartz is set to light up The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for his infectious energy and quick-witted improv style, Schwartz has built a dedicated following through his roles in popular television series and films. Fans in the Washington, D.C., area can look forward to an evening brimming with sharp humor and spontaneous surprises at this stunning venue just minutes from the capital.

Tickets are on sale now. Those seeking seats can purchase them directly at The Theater at MGM National Harbor’s box office, or explore the wide selection at ScoreBig. ScoreBig offers tickets to in-demand live events with no hidden fees, helping fans nab great deals without extra hassle.

This highly anticipated show highlights Schwartz’s signature brand of improv and stand-up, often featuring audience participation that keeps every performance fresh and unpredictable. Whether you’ve been a longtime fan or are looking to experience his comedic genius for the first time, this is a must-see event that promises laughs from start to finish. The Theater at MGM National Harbor has previously hosted top-tier performers, offering a fantastic environment to enjoy a night of live entertainment in style.

Shop for Ben Schwartz tickets at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on Sept. 6

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ben Schwartz tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.