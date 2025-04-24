Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett & Ty Myers in Brookings August 28

Blake Shelton (image via ScoreBig)

Get ready for a must-see country music event in Brookings, South Dakota, as Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Ty Myers bring their collective star power to Dana Dykhouse Stadium on August 28 at 6 p.m. This exciting lineup promises a night of chart-topping hits and memorable collaborations, giving fans a chance to experience the full spectrum of modern country music. From Blake Shelton’s soulful ballads to Thomas Rhett’s upbeat tunes, and Ty Myers’ emerging energy, there will be something for everyone at this high-powered show.

Dana Dykhouse Stadium, located on the campus of South Dakota State University, is known for hosting some of the region’s most significant sporting events and concerts. Thanks to its spacious design and excellent sightlines, attendees can expect an immersive musical experience under the wide-open Prairie skies. Whether you’re seated near the stage or soaking up the atmosphere from further back, you’ll enjoy the stellar acoustics and lively ambiance that country concerts are famous for.

Tickets are on sale now, and fans have multiple ways to secure their seats. You can visit the stadium’s box office in person or head online to ScoreBig, where you can find deals on tickets for this epic country show—without any hidden fees. With three big-name acts on the bill, demand is sure to be high, so it’s wise to book your spot early.

Over the years, Blake Shelton has demonstrated a knack for pairing heartfelt lyrics with catchy melodies, while Thomas Rhett continues to push the boundaries of country pop, and Ty Myers introduces a fresh perspective to the genre. When these artists join forces on one stage, fans are in for a night that’s guaranteed to be filled with sing-alongs, dancing, and plenty of country-fueled fun. If you’ve been craving a live show that celebrates everything country music has to offer, this is one evening you won’t want to miss.

Shop for Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett & Ty Myers tickets at Dana Dykhouse Stadium on August 28:

