Blink-182 Head to The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio’s Missionary Impossible Tour will land in Huntsville, Alabama, at The Orion Amphitheater on September 22 at 7 p.m. Opened in 2022, The Orion is a state-of-the-art venue quickly earning praise for its immersive live music experiences and stellar acoustics.

Blink-182 have cemented themselves as pop-punk legends, winning over generations with their catchy choruses and energetic stage presence. Alkaline Trio’s darker, more reflective punk style creates a fascinating contrast that ultimately complements Blink-182’s signature humor and melodies. Fans can anticipate a robust set of hits from both bands, encompassing everything from their early albums to their latest releases.

Huntsville’s burgeoning music scene has been buzzing about The Orion since its grand opening, and shows like this are precisely why. With a comfortable layout and advanced sound technology, the amphitheater guarantees fans won’t miss a beat from these two dynamic acts. Whether you’re a longtime devotee or newly curious, this is your chance to experience a standout stop on the Missionary Impossible Tour.

