Blink-182 to Invade Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio will bring their Missionary Impossible Tour to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 27 at 7 p.m. T-Mobile Center, a premier downtown arena, regularly hosts top-tier concerts and sporting events, offering fans a modern facility with excellent sightlines and cutting-edge amenities.

Tickets for this show are on sale at the T-Mobile Center’s official website. Alternatively, you can purchase through Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio at ScoreBig, where no hidden fees keep the process simple. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Blink-182 has redefined pop-punk through multiple eras, evolving their sound while staying true to the catchy hooks and playful lyrics that first won over fans. Alkaline Trio’s more introspective take on punk rock resonates with listeners seeking a fresh edge and lyrical depth. Combined, these two bands deliver a night of genre-spanning music that’s sure to strike a chord with fans of all ages.

Kansas City’s vibrant downtown scene sets the stage for a memorable evening, whether you arrive early to explore local attractions or head straight to the arena for the show. With a setlist likely featuring beloved classics alongside newer offerings, this concert is your ticket to a nostalgic and energetic journey through the pop-rock spectrum.

Shop for tickets to Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10