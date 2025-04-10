Blink-182 to Light Up Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati

Blink 182 announced the Missionary Impossible tour with tickets on sale soon

Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio will take the stage at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, on September 16 at 7 p.m. as their Missionary Impossible Tour marches across the country. Known for its scenic location along the Ohio River, Riverbend provides a classic outdoor amphitheater experience for fans of live music.

Since bursting onto the scene, Blink-182 have continually reinvented their pop-punk sound, proving its lasting appeal to fans of all ages. Alkaline Trio’s mix of dark lyricism and melodic riffs finds the perfect complement in Blink-182’s summery hooks and wry humor. Both groups hold dedicated followings, and Cincinnati’s music lovers can anticipate a night filled with highlights from decades of hits.

Riverbend Music Center has long been a fixture in Ohio’s live music circuit, hosting concerts that span every genre. The open-air environment, combined with the synergy of two iconic rock bands, promises an unforgettable evening along the banks of the Ohio River. Whether you’re an original fan of ‘90s punk or just discovering these classics for the first time, this Cincinnati stop offers a superb opportunity to see Blink-182 & Alkaline Trio in their element.

