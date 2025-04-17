Bone Thugs N Harmony Set for May Show in Atlanta

Hip-hop pioneers Bone Thugs N Harmony are heading to Atlanta for a much-anticipated concert at the Buckhead Theatre on May 16 at 8 p.m. Known for their smooth vocal harmonies paired with rapid-fire rap flows, the Cleveland-based group skyrocketed to fame in the mid-1990s with hits like ‘Tha Crossroads’ and ‘1st of tha Month.’ Their unique fusion of R&B and hip-hop made them one of the most influential rap groups of their era.

Tickets for this upcoming show are on sale now through the Buckhead Theatre box office. Fans seeking the best deals can also turn to ScoreBig, where they’ll find a wide selection of seats without hidden fees. This Atlanta performance is one of just a handful of scheduled dates, giving local fans a prime opportunity to experience Bone Thugs N Harmony’s legendary live energy. Their stage presence and vocal interplay stand out, even after decades in the industry, and the group shows no signs of slowing down.

Over the years, Bone Thugs N Harmony have collaborated with icons like Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., and Mariah Carey, cementing their place in music history. Whether you’ve followed their career since they dropped ‘Creepin on ah Come Up’ or discovered them through more recent performances, you’ll be in for a night that blends nostalgia with timeless hits. From their distinctive harmonies to their crowd-moving anthems, this is a can’t-miss event for hip-hop aficionados across Atlanta.

