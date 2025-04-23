Boyz II Men Bring Classic Hits to Hammond

Boyz II Men (photo via ScoreBig)

R&B icons Boyz II Men are set to bring their soulful harmonies and timeless ballads to The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana, on Aug. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. Responsible for chart-topping tracks like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You,” Boyz II Men have been serenading fans around the globe for over three decades. Their passionate performances continue to captivate crowds, whether they’re delivering a cappella renditions or belting out full-band anthems.

Tickets for this exceptional night of music are on sale now. Fans can secure seats at The Venue’s box office or opt for ScoreBig, where you can grab top-tier tickets to major events without any hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering Boyz II Men for the first time, expect smooth vocal harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and memorable melodies at every turn. Treat yourself to an evening of nostalgia and romance as these R&B legends perform their most beloved hits and modern favorites.

The Venue at Horseshoe Casino offers excellent acoustics and comfortable seating, making it the perfect place to soak in the group’s immaculate vocal precision. From slow jams that will tug at your heartstrings to upbeat tracks that get the crowd on their feet, Boyz II Men continue to prove why they remain one of R&B’s most celebrated acts.

Shop for Boyz II Men tickets at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino on Aug. 2, 2025

