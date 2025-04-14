Brad Paisley brings country fun to Canfield Fair

Brad Paisley | Photo by minds-eye via Wikimedia Commons

Country music fans in Ohio are in for a treat when Brad Paisley hits the stage at the Canfield Fairgrounds on August 31 at 7 p.m. Known for blending heartfelt storytelling with a bit of tongue-in-cheek humor, Paisley has been a staple on the country charts for years, producing hits like “Mud on the Tires” and “Whiskey Lullaby.” Expect a dynamic performance featuring guitar-driven ballads, upbeat tunes, and plenty of crowd engagement from this beloved entertainer.

Tickets for this family-friendly event can be purchased directly from the Canfield Fairgrounds box office, or you can find them via Brad Paisley on ScoreBig, where you won’t encounter hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Brad Paisley tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve been a longtime follower of his chart-topping songs or just discovering the charm in his clever lyrics and stellar guitar skills, this show promises an evening brimming with energy and unforgettable moments.

From ballads that tug at the heartstrings to rocking anthems that get everyone on their feet, Paisley’s repertoire is sure to have something for every country music lover. And what better place to experience it than at the Canfield Fair, where you can immerse yourself in fair festivities before enjoying a live performance by one of country’s leading acts. Don’t miss your chance to see Brad Paisley under the summer evening sky—secure your seat soon before the show sells out!

Shop for tickets to Brad Paisley at Canfield Fairgrounds in Canfield