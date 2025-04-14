Brandon Lake brings worship tour to Columbia

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Mark October 19 on your calendar if you’re near Columbia, as Brandon Lake will perform at the Colonial Life Arena starting at 7 p.m. Recognized for his earnest lyrical style and contemporary worship flair, Lake’s concerts often feel like a collective gathering of hope and celebration. Fans can expect a blend of best-known hits and newer material, all delivered with passion and authenticity.

Tickets are on sale via the Colonial Life Arena box office or through Brandon Lake on ScoreBig. Make sure to enter code TICKETNEWS10 at checkout for a 10% discount, exclusive to TicketNews readers. Whether you come with friends or join a community of fellow listeners, this concert will be a powerful opportunity to share in a night of spiritual connection and uplifting music. Don’t miss out on Brandon Lake’s soul-stirring presence in Columbia.

Shop for tickets to Brandon Lake at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10