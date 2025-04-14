Brandon Lake ignites Orlando’s Kia Center this fall

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Brandon Lake is set to bring his uplifting music to Orlando on October 3, when he takes the stage at the Kia Center at 7 p.m. Best known for his powerful songwriting and passionate vocals, Lake has quickly become a leading voice in contemporary inspirational music. Fans can look forward to a night filled with heartfelt anthems and contemplative worship tunes, as the artist creates an atmosphere that blends musical excellence with an authentic connection to the audience.

Tickets are on sale at the Kia Center box office, and they can also be purchased through Brandon Lake on ScoreBig, where fans avoid hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on Brandon Lake tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’ve been following his career for years or you’re new to his music, this concert is sure to inspire and uplift. Mark your calendar for a night of dynamic praise and community in the heart of Orlando.

