Brandon Lake in Spokane Nov. 23

Contemporary Christian music artist Brandon Lake will bring his uplifting sound to Spokane Arena on Nov. 23, 2025. Known for his passionate worship anthems and heartfelt lyrics, Lake has been making waves in the Christian music community with chart-topping releases and collaborations with popular worship collectives. His live performances are praised for their intimate, soulful moments interspersed with celebratory energy.

Spokane Arena, a modern venue in the heart of Washington’s second-largest city, is well equipped to host this evening of praise and worship. Fans can look forward to both familiar tracks and brand-new songs that showcase Lake’s evolving artistry. Backed by a spirit of unity and devotion, the atmosphere promises to be a memorable one for fans seeking an evening of inspirational music.

Tickets are available now through the Spokane Arena box office and at ScoreBig, where you can find seats at transparent prices without any hidden fees. This event is likely to draw a wide range of attendees from across the region, so act soon to secure your spot. Join fellow worshipers and music lovers for a night centered on hope, community and the powerful message of Brandon Lake’s music.

