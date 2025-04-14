Brandon Lake readies Knoxville for a worship encounter

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

On October 16, Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center will welcome the electrifying voice of Brandon Lake for a 7 p.m. concert. Fusing contemporary Christian themes with inventive melodies, Lake’s music speaks to a wide audience, offering songs that stir the heart and lift the spirit. His stage presence and transparent style help create an evening that feels both celebratory and deeply meaningful.

Secure your tickets at the Thompson Boling Arena box office or by visiting Brandon Lake on ScoreBig—an easy way to avoid extra fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly outing or a chance to join like-minded fans in worship, Brandon Lake’s live performance in Knoxville promises to be a night you won’t soon forget. Mark your calendar and get ready for a blend of honest lyrics and dynamic praise.

