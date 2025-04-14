Brandon Lake’s high-impact worship arrives in Tulsa

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Tulsa fans will have a special opportunity to gather for a night of dynamic praise on November 8 at the BOK Center, starting at 7 p.m. Brandon Lake, a leading voice in modern Christian music, has captivated listeners with his passionate performances and spiritually charged lyrics. His concerts create a welcoming environment where faith and music merge to encourage hearts and minds.

Tickets are available at the BOK Center box office or online via Brandon Lake on ScoreBig, which helps you avoid hidden fees. Don’t forget to use the code TICKETNEWS10 for 10% off. For those seeking an evening of meaningful worship and fellowship, this event promises to be unforgettable. Come experience Brandon Lake’s uplifting performance and share in a night of community at one of Tulsa’s premier venues.

