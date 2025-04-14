Brandon Lake’s inspiring melodies head to Salt Lake City

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Salt Lake City fans can look forward to a night of uplifting praise on November 13, when Brandon Lake comes to the Maverik Center at 7 p.m. Known for a soulful presence and contemporary Christian hits, Lake’s music resonates with listeners who appreciate depth, passion, and authenticity. From heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems, each performance is a celebration of faith and community.

Tickets are on sale at the Maverik Center box office, or you can secure them online via Brandon Lake on ScoreBig to avoid hidden fees. Be sure to use TICKETNEWS10 for a 10% discount, available only to TicketNews readers. Plan on being part of an atmosphere that connects people from all walks of life through uplifting music and a shared sense of purpose. Don’t miss your chance to experience Brandon Lake’s impactful live set in Salt Lake City.

