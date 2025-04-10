Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Charge Into Austin’s Moody Center

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

On September 3 at 7 p.m., Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace will co-headline a massive rock event at Moody Center ATX in Austin, Texas. Known for its cutting-edge facilities and central location near the University of Texas campus, Moody Center ATX has quickly established itself as a premier space for large-scale concerts. Expect a night of intense alternative rock that fuses Breaking Benjamin’s melodic darkness with Three Days Grace’s unapologetic energy.

Tickets are on sale via Moody Center ATX's official site.

Over the years, Breaking Benjamin has shaped the rock scene with chart-toppers like “Failure” and “Polyamorous,” blending introspective lyrics with a powerful sonic backdrop. Three Days Grace brings their own arsenal of hits, including the unstoppable “Chalk Outline” and longtime fan favorite “Home.” Whether you’ve seen these bands perform countless times or are exploring them for the very first time, their partnership on stage is bound to invigorate the Austin crowd.

Austin, often hailed as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” sets an ideal stage for a show of this caliber. From the city’s famed barbecue spots to its lively nightlife, fans will find plenty of ways to keep the adrenaline flowing before and after the concert. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a rock spectacle that will reverberate throughout downtown Austin.

