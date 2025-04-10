Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Fire Up Desert Diamond Arena

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace will bring their co-headlining rock assault to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 8 at 7 p.m. Known for hosting major sporting events and unforgettable concerts, Desert Diamond Arena provides an expansive space where fans can indulge in crushing guitar riffs and vocal performances that will rattle the rafters.

Together, these bands deliver a setlist jam-packed with modern rock mainstays. Breaking Benjamin has earned accolades for its deep emotional resonance, pairing heavy instrumentals with introspective lyrics. Three Days Grace, with its hard-charging sound and knack for anthems, keeps concertgoers on their feet from the opening chord. Their combined stage presence has garnered a reputation for high-energy shows that leave audiences electrified.

Glendale, part of the greater Phoenix area, is no stranger to world-class entertainment, boasting a lively music scene and plenty of local attractions. Before or after the concert, fans can explore nearby dining and nightlife, turning the evening into a full experience. If you crave the immersive power of live rock music, circle October 8 on your calendar for a show that underscores both bands’ status as heavy-hitters in alternative rock.

