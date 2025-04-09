Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Rock Wells Fargo Arena

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

Rounding out their tour’s powerful run, Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace descend on Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on September 23 at 7 p.m. As a central hub for sporting events and live entertainment, Wells Fargo Arena boasts superb sightlines, comfortable seating, and high-end acoustics—ideal conditions for two bands renowned for commanding the stage.

Secure your tickets at the Wells Fargo Arena – IA official page or pick them up from Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace on ScoreBig.

A staple of the modern rock scene, Breaking Benjamin’s catalog spans evocative ballads to harder-hitting fare, while Three Days Grace has carved out its own lane of intense, relatable alt-rock anthems. Each band has headlined major festivals and arenas on their own, but joining forces elevates the experience for fans. This show promises an entire evening’s worth of riff-driven adrenaline, balanced by melodic undercurrents that highlight each band’s lyrical depth.

Des Moines continues to emerge as a vibrant city for live events, thanks to a growing arts community and a dedicated fan base. Catch dinner at a downtown spot, explore local breweries, or head straight to the arena for the main event—either way, you’ll be gearing up for a concert that channels the kinetic energy of two enduring forces in rock. Expect a night that leaves you buzzing long after the final encore.

