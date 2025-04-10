Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace Set Ridgefield Date

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are touring together this summer and fall.

Ridgefield’s Cascades Amphitheater will be the place to be on October 1 at 7 p.m. as Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace take the stage for a co-headlining performance. A regional favorite for fans seeking crisp sound and striking views, Cascades Amphitheater sets the scene for an evening of pulse-pounding alternative rock. Breaking Benjamin’s melodic intensity and deeply personal lyrics have resonated with audiences worldwide, while Three Days Grace’s driving percussion and anthemic choruses promise to heighten the concert’s raw energy.

Tickets are available now through Cascades Amphitheater’s official page (note: if the provided link is incomplete, please check the venue’s official site) or via Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace on ScoreBig. With no hidden fees, ScoreBig makes grabbing your seats straightforward. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Fans can look forward to both bands’ greatest hits, from Breaking Benjamin’s beloved tracks like “Breath” and “So Cold” to Three Days Grace’s powerhouse singles including “I Hate Everything About You.” The combination of these two heavyweights under one roof guarantees an immersive rock experience, sure to spark a chorus of singalongs. Whether you’re a longtime devotee or curious about catching these chart-topping acts live, this show promises a memorable night in Washington’s scenic Pacific Northwest. Don’t miss the chance to join the legions of fans who will be experiencing an electrifying evening of modern rock.

