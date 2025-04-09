Breezy Bowl XX Brings R&B Heat to Camping World Stadium

Chris Brown Breezy Bowl XX tour tickets are on sale (Image via Live Nation)

Orlando is about to get a wave of soulful sound as Breezy Bowl XX: Chris Brown, Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller arrives at Camping World Stadium on September 30 at 7 p.m. Each performer boasts a distinctive style within the R&B spectrum: Chris Brown with his high-voltage stage presence, Summer Walker with her raw and introspective songwriting, and Bryson Tiller with his polished fusion of hip-hop and smooth vocals.

Camping World Stadium, a landmark in central Florida, has hosted major sporting events and large-scale concerts alike. Its open-air setting and excellent sightlines create an immersive concert experience, ideal for fans eager to sing along to chart-topping hits. Expect to hear Chris Brown’s expertly choreographed anthems alongside Summer Walker’s emotive slow jams and Bryson Tiller’s signature “trap soul” vibe.

Tickets are on sale now from the Camping World Stadium official website. You can also purchase through Breezy Bowl XX: Chris Brown, Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller on ScoreBig, skipping hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Breezy Bowl XX: Chris Brown, Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Come early to explore Orlando’s vibrant dining scene or enjoy the city’s famed attractions. Then head over to the stadium to catch three of R&B’s leading artists unite for a performance that’ll range from upbeat bangers to heartfelt ballads. With its diverse repertoire and star-studded lineup, Breezy Bowl XX is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about events in the Sunshine State.

Shop for tickets to Breezy Bowl XX: Chris Brown, Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller at Camping World Stadium in Orlando now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10