Breezy Bowl XX: Chris Brown Leads R&B Bash at Ford Field

Detroit is set to witness a major convergence of R&B talent when Breezy Bowl XX: Chris Brown, Summer Walker & Bryson Tiller hits Ford Field on August 7 at 7 p.m. Ford Field, famous for hosting the Detroit Lions and various high-profile events, offers a spacious, climate-controlled environment that’s perfect for an epic concert experience. The stadium’s advanced production capabilities will elevate each performance, from Chris Brown’s choreographed routines to Summer Walker’s emotive ballads and Bryson Tiller’s hypnotic beats.

Across the years, Chris Brown’s multi-genre catalog and commanding stage presence have solidified his place as a global star. Summer Walker’s introspective approach resonates with audiences hungry for authenticity, while Bryson Tiller’s seamless blending of R&B and hip-hop ensures every set he plays feels fresh and unpredictable. Fans can expect a parade of crowd favorites, whether it’s “Run It!” or “Loyal” from Brown, “Girls Need Love” from Walker, or “Exchange” from Tiller.

Tickets for this event can be purchased through the Ford Field official website or through ScoreBig.

Before the music starts, fans can explore downtown Detroit’s diverse dining scene or check out nearby landmarks celebrating the city’s storied automotive and musical heritage. Then, make your way to Ford Field to experience three of R&B’s most admired artists on one stage. This Breezy Bowl XX appearance in the Motor City stands poised to become one of the season’s defining concerts.

