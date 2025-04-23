Bryan Adams, Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo Hit Cleveland

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The “Roll with the Punches” Tour makes its way to Cleveland’s Rocket Arena on November 1, 2025, featuring Bryan Adams along with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. This powerful triple-bill offers rock fans an evening packed with timeless hits and new material. Adams, who is unveiling tracks from his upcoming Roll with the Punches album, will anchor the night, backed by the soulful rock of Benatar & Giraldo.

Rocket Arena is no stranger to hosting legendary shows, and this one aims to uphold that tradition. Concertgoers can look forward to a night that balances radio staples such as “Summer of ’69” and “Love Is a Battlefield” with fresh tunes that highlight each artist’s ongoing musical journey. Cleveland’s robust rock heritage makes it the perfect setting for a concert that pays homage to both classic and modern rock traditions.

Tickets for this event are available at the Rocket Arena box office. You can also secure your seats online through ScoreBig, ensuring no hidden fees while browsing multiple seating options. Cleveland audiences have a reputation for energetic participation, and the synergy of Adams, Benatar & Giraldo should resonate with fans who appreciate genuine rock showmanship.

Expect gripping guitar solos, high-octane vocals, and plenty of moments that invite you to sing along. With several decades of combined experience, these performers know how to command a stage—making this event a must-see for anyone hoping to experience top-tier live music in The Rock and Roll Capital.

