Bryan Adams, Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo Hit MSG

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden will host a memorable night of rock on October 30, 2025, when Bryan Adams shares the stage with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo. The “Roll with the Punches” Tour spotlight shines brightly on Adams’ extensive repertoire, which now includes tracks from his forthcoming album of the same name. Meanwhile, Benatar & Giraldo will revisit classic hits that have earned them a lasting spot in rock history.

MSG has seen its fair share of unforgettable concerts, and this lineup promises to add to that legacy. From Adams’ anthemic “Summer of ’69” to Benatar’s power-packed “Hit Me with Your Best Shot,” fans can anticipate a setlist that highlights each performer’s greatest strengths. Both acts are known for their energetic, arena-filling presence, making this a can’t-miss event for rock enthusiasts in the Tri-State Area.

Tickets are available now via the Madison Square Garden box office.

Adams, Benatar & Giraldo each bring a catalog of sing-along tunes that have transcended generations. Combine that with MSG’s legendary acoustics and you’re in for a special evening. Prepare to lose yourself in the music as timeless favorites blend seamlessly with contemporary flair, all under the bright lights of New York City.

