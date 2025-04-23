Bryan Adams, Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo Rock Chicago

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Allstate Arena in Rosemont, just outside of Chicago, becomes the latest stop on the “Roll with the Punches” Tour this November 3, 2025, as Bryan Adams joins Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo for another evening of rock excellence. The show continues Adams’ push through the United States, following his popular Canadian run and leading into more dates across North America.

Fans can expect Adams to belt out crowd-pleasers such as “Summer of ’69” and “Everything I Do (I Do It for You),” complemented by fresh cuts from his soon-to-be-released Roll with the Punches album. Benatar & Giraldo add their signature flair with iconic tracks like “Invincible,” providing a night of guitar-heavy rock and unforgettable sing-along moments. Known for its first-rate production capabilities, Allstate Arena stands ready to host what promises to be a memorable concert event.

Tickets are on sale now at the Allstate Arena box office. Alternatively, ScoreBig offers a straightforward online ticketing experience with no hidden fees. Chicago-area music enthusiasts should jump on the chance to see a trio of rock stalwarts unite for an electrifying show in a venue that has welcomed some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Whether you’re a lifelong admirer of Adams’ emotive ballads, Benatar’s powerhouse vocals, or Giraldo’s fiery guitar work, this performance is set to satisfy every facet of rock fandom. Get ready for a loud, high-energy night filled with classics, new tunes, and the kind of stage presence only proven icons can deliver.

