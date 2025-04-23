Bryan Adams Set for Vancouver Show with The Sheepdogs

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Rock icon Bryan Adams is bringing his high-energy live show to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 12, 2025. Part of his massive “Roll with the Punches” Tour, this date continues a stretch of 19 concerts across Canada before he heads to the United States for the final leg. The Sheepdogs are set to join him on stage, providing a rousing rock vibe to kick-start the evening.

Adams has built a legacy on his raspy vocals, chart-topping anthems, and unforgettable guitar hooks. At Rogers Arena, fans can expect a setlist that spans the new material from his forthcoming Roll with the Punches album and the classics that helped define generations of Canadian rock. Whether you fell in love with “Summer of ’69” or you’re eager to hear his latest tracks, this show aims to deliver on every level.

Tickets are on sale now at the Rogers Arena box office for those looking to secure their spot in person. For fans seeking convenience and competitive pricing, ScoreBig is another great option, offering tickets to major shows and events with no hidden fees. It’s an excellent way to catch an internationally acclaimed performer—especially one so closely tied to British Columbia’s music heritage.

Over the years, Adams has routinely dazzled Vancouver audiences, returning often to the West Coast where his music career first took flight. His stirring ballads and up-tempo rock singles have a way of uniting everyone in the arena under the glow of stage lights. With The Sheepdogs also on board, you can expect a night loaded with feel-good vibes and authentic rock ‘n’ roll energy.

Shop for Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at Rogers Arena on September 12

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.