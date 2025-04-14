Canada hosts Honduras in Gold Cup match at BC Place

Vancouver soccer fans have a major clash on the horizon: the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage matchup between Canada and Honduras, set for June 17 at 7:30 p.m. inside BC Place Stadium. This fixture carries significant weight for both national teams, as they battle not only for bragging rights but also crucial points to advance in the region’s most celebrated tournament. Spectators can expect an evening of fast-paced play, precision passing, and the intensity that defines international soccer at its highest level.

Tickets for this pivotal match are available at the BC Place Stadium box office, or you can secure your seat through CONCACAF Gold Cup on ScoreBig, the online resource for major-event tickets with no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on CONCACAF Gold Cup tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re rooting for the home crowd in Canada’s red and white or supporting the enduring underdog spirit of Honduras, this is a golden opportunity to catch world-class soccer without traveling far.

BC Place has a history of hosting marquee sporting events, and the atmosphere on June 17 is set to be electric. From dynamic on-field strategies to the thunderous chants in the stands, every moment will heighten the pulse-pounding excitement of Gold Cup competition. Don’t let this chance pass you by—plan your evening now and experience the thrill of top-tier international soccer in Vancouver. Grab your tickets while you can, as demand for this match is certain to be fierce.

Shop for tickets to CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Honduras at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver