Chris Young Set to Play Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

Country music favorite Chris Young is heading to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor for a special evening of music on August 22, 2025. With a rich catalog of chart-topping hits like ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘I’m Comin’ Over,’ Young continues to resonate with fans through heartfelt lyrics and smooth vocals. His live performances are known for their energetic atmosphere and down-to-earth charm, making each show feel like a celebration of country music’s best traditions.

Tickets for this anticipated concert are on sale now. You can pick them up at the Maine Savings Amphitheater box office, or take advantage of ScoreBig’s no hidden fees policy for a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply enjoy a great night of country tunes, this concert promises to be a highlight of the summer season in Maine.

Situated in the scenic city of Bangor, Maine Savings Amphitheater offers a picturesque outdoor setting that perfectly complements the laid-back vibe of country music. Come early to explore the waterfront or grab a bite at local eateries, then settle in for an unforgettable performance under the stars. Chris Young’s powerful voice, paired with the venue’s impressive acoustics, will make for a night of sing-along anthems and lasting memories.

