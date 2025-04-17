Chris Young Set to Play Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

Chris Young Set to Play Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page12 seconds ago

Country music favorite Chris Young is heading to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor for a special evening of music on August 22, 2025. With a rich catalog of chart-topping hits like ‘Tomorrow’ and ‘I’m Comin’ Over,’ Young continues to resonate with fans through heartfelt lyrics and smooth vocals. His live performances are known for their energetic atmosphere and down-to-earth charm, making each show feel like a celebration of country music’s best traditions.

Tickets for this anticipated concert are on sale now. You can pick them up at the Maine Savings Amphitheater box office, or take advantage of ScoreBig’s no hidden fees policy for a hassle-free purchasing experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply enjoy a great night of country tunes, this concert promises to be a highlight of the summer season in Maine.

Situated in the scenic city of Bangor, Maine Savings Amphitheater offers a picturesque outdoor setting that perfectly complements the laid-back vibe of country music. Come early to explore the waterfront or grab a bite at local eateries, then settle in for an unforgettable performance under the stars. Chris Young’s powerful voice, paired with the venue’s impressive acoustics, will make for a night of sing-along anthems and lasting memories.

Shop for tickets to Chris Young at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Young tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Chris Young

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Rock Toronto Together

Alice Cooper & Judas Priest Rock Toronto Together

Madeline Page 2 minutes ago
Read More
WWE: Raw rolls into Detroit this summer

WWE: Raw rolls into Detroit this summer

Madeline Page 3 minutes ago
Read More
Heart Closes Summer with Bethel Woods Show August 30

Heart Closes Summer with Bethel Woods Show August 30

Madeline Page 4 minutes ago
Read More