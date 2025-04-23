“Christmas Together” Lights Up Fishers on Dec. 4

Amy Grant (image courtesy ScoreBig)

On December 4, Amy Grant teams up with Michael W. Smith and CeCe Winans for another enchanting installment of their “Christmas Together” tour, this time at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana. With a hallmark blend of nostalgia and cheer, these prolific performers unite their musical talents to deliver a concert brimming with beloved holiday standards and modern yuletide tunes. Audiences can look forward to heartwarming duets, captivating solos and a collective performance that celebrates Christmas in a truly uplifting way. Fishers’ music lovers are primed for an evening that is both festive and faith-affirming.

Tickets to this highly anticipated event are on sale now at the Fishers Event Center box office, ensuring fans can snag seats to experience the holiday spirit firsthand. For a seamless online purchase, ScoreBig provides an affordable option without hidden fees. Given the high demand for these three world-renowned artists sharing the stage, fans are encouraged to secure their seats sooner rather than later. Whether you’re coming with the family or planning a night out with friends, “Christmas Together” offers something for everyone during this celebratory time of year.

Known for her iconic Christmas albums, Grant has long been a part of the holiday tradition for many, while Smith’s stirring arrangements and Winans’ powerful gospel roots add layers of depth and inspiration. The trio’s shared passion for bringing people together through music is reflected in every note performed. Don’t miss your chance to witness this magical collaboration in Fishers.

Shop for Christmas Together: Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans tickets at Fishers Event Center on December 4

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Christmas Together: Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith & CeCe Winans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.