Christmas Together Shines in Oxon Hill on Nov. 30

Holiday magic arrives in Oxon Hill as Amy Grant once again teams up with Michael W. Smith and CeCe Winans for a memorable “Christmas Together” concert at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on November 30. Showcasing a setlist of timeless hymns, new holiday hits and collaborative performances, the trio’s musical chemistry delivers a blend of soulful harmonies and festive reverence. This show marks a special chance for fans in Maryland’s capital region to gather and celebrate the wonder of the Christmas season in one of the area’s premier entertainment venues.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now, with seats offered at The Theater at MGM National Harbor’s box office. For those seeking a hassle-free online purchasing experience, ScoreBig provides tickets to must-see events with no hidden fees, giving fans a convenient way to secure their seats to this extraordinary evening. Each of these acclaimed vocalists has enjoyed a rich career of chart-topping success and seasonal classics, making their joint concert a holiday tradition cherished by audiences across the country.

Beyond the music, “Christmas Together” offers listeners a warm, communal feeling of fellowship and generosity—exactly what the season is all about. Whether you are a longtime follower of these artists or a newcomer to their music, this show promises to be a meaningful start to your holiday celebrations. Expect a blend of traditional carols and modern favorites, woven together in a dazzling showcase of faith and artistry.

