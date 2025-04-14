CONCACAF Gold Cup heats up San Jose with four matchups

Soccer fans in San Jose are in for a treat this June, as PayPal Park hosts four exhilarating CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage matches. Kicking off on June 15, the matchups bring top national teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean under one roof. Tournament play begins with the United States taking on Trinidad and Tobago, followed by contests like Curacao vs. El Salvador, Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, and Honduras vs. Curacao. Each showdown promises high-stakes action, with teams vying to advance in one of the region’s most prestigious competitions.

Tickets for these exciting fixtures are available directly from the PayPal Park box office. They’re also on sale through CONCACAF Gold Cup on ScoreBig, the go-to platform for securing seats at major sporting events without hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 10% off on CONCACAF Gold Cup tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re cheering on your home country or simply craving top-tier international soccer, these matches are set to deliver heart-pounding competition and memorable moments.

San Jose’s PayPal Park is revered for its fan-friendly atmosphere and world-class facilities, making it the ideal venue to witness soccer’s global flair. From the roar of the crowd to the flawless footwork on the field, each match will highlight the passion that has elevated the Gold Cup into a summer spectacle. Don’t miss your chance to experience this feast of international soccer in the Bay Area. Grab your tickets now and join the excitement as teams push toward tournament glory.

Shop for CONCACAF Gold Cup tickets at PayPal Park in San Jose: