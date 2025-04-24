Cypress Hill & Atmosphere Kick Off at Firefly Distillery

The legendary hip-hop outfit Cypress Hill & Atmosphere will bring their unmistakable sound to Firefly Distillery in North Charleston, South Carolina, on August 9, 2025. Fans can look forward to a dynamic blend of classic rap hits and new material in this open-air setting at one of the state’s most vibrant distilleries. Known for their thought-provoking lyrics, head-nodding beats and unrelenting energy, these pioneering acts have redefined hip-hop over the decades, earning a dedicated following around the world.

Firefly Distillery, nestled in the heart of North Charleston, is renowned for hosting unforgettable live performances against a scenic Lowcountry backdrop. Attendees can explore the venue’s craft spirits and unique atmosphere before the show even starts. With a start time of 6 p.m., fans can settle in early to soak up the summer evening vibes.

Tickets for this concert are available now through the venue’s box office, as well as via ScoreBig. ScoreBig offers a streamlined ticket-buying experience and no hidden fees for major concerts, so you can secure your spot and save. Whether you are a loyal Cypress Hill & Atmosphere fan or a newcomer intrigued by the group’s legendary status in the rap and hip-hop scene, this is an event not to be missed.

Throughout their storied careers, Cypress Hill & Atmosphere have consistently delivered high-energy shows, igniting crowds from coast to coast with their blend of Latin-infused hip-hop, social commentary, and unmatched showmanship. This appearance in North Charleston promises to carry on that tradition, offering a chance to witness living legends in an intimate outdoor setting.

