Daryl Hall & Glenn Tilbrook Appear in Inglewood October 28

Darryl Hall performing at the O2 (Photo by Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On October 28 at 7:30 p.m., music legends Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook will share the stage at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Fans of classic pop and rock know Daryl Hall from his work as half of the iconic duo Hall & Oates, while Glenn Tilbrook is known for his role in the beloved British band Squeeze. Their combined musical pedigree makes this event a once-in-a-lifetime chance to enjoy timeless hits, stunning harmonies, and unforgettable melodies all under one roof.

Daryl Hall remains a driving force in popular music, celebrated for both his stellar songwriting and captivating vocal delivery. Adding Glenn Tilbrook’s own legendary songwriting and guitar mastery to the mix means fans can expect an evening of pure musical storytelling—from Hall & Oates classics to Squeeze favorites and possibly even a few surprises they haven’t performed live before. This concert is bound to attract a broad audience eager to see two enduring talents on stage together.

YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park is a modern venue known for its comfortable seating, excellent acoustics, and state-of-the-art lighting, making it the ideal spot to host two icons of the music world. If you’re looking to secure tickets, you can head to the venue’s box office for direct purchases. Alternatively, ScoreBig offers ticket listings without hidden fees, giving attendees a chance to lock in great seats at transparent prices.

As both Daryl Hall and Glenn Tilbrook continue to innovate with each performance, they provide a nostalgic yet fresh experience for fans old and new. Combining decades of chart success with masterful showmanship, this live show promises a memorable night in Inglewood that will keep you humming long after you leave.

