David Sedaris Brings Wit to Bar Harbor Stage

David Sedaris (Photo by Heike Huslage-Koch, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Renowned writer and satirist David Sedaris will grace the stage at the 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, Maine, on July 12, 2025, at 8 p.m. Famous for his sardonic wit and autobiographical stories, Sedaris has captivated readers and audiences worldwide with bestselling essay collections and memorable radio segments. Whether he’s sharing tales of his family’s eccentricities or providing razor-sharp commentary on modern life, Sedaris delivers laughs and insights in equal measure.

Tickets for this intimate evening are set to go on sale May 2. You can purchase them directly at the 1932 Criterion Theatre box office or turn to ScoreBig for a straightforward buying experience, free from hidden fees. An evening with Sedaris is a treat for both dedicated fans and newcomers drawn to his brilliant humor. If you’ve enjoyed his many appearances on NPR or read his books, watching him perform live adds another layer of charm to his offbeat and hilarious storytelling.

The historic 1932 Criterion Theatre lends a nostalgic, cozy vibe that perfectly complements Sedaris’s style. Don’t miss the chance to soak in the humor, wit, and a hint of self-deprecation that have made him a household name. Come prepared to laugh and reflect as Sedaris offers a fresh perspective on the everyday moments we too often take for granted.

