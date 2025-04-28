Davido Announces North American ‘5ive Alive’ Tour

Davido is gearing up for a stateside return with the newly announced “5ive Alive Tour.” The summer-and-fall trek launches July 11 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and hits theaters and arenas across the United States and Canada before a one–night finale November 20 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The 13-date itinerary brings Davido’s music to stages from San Francisco, Dallas and Toronto to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Boston’s Agganis Arena and Denver’s historic Ogden Theatre.

Tickets roll out in two phases: an artist presale begins Tuesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the public onsale Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local. Complete purchase details and VIP packages can be found at IamDavido.com. Seats will also be available on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club—where members save by skipping service fees—via Davido Tickets.

Davido (born David Adedeji Adeleke) has amassed more than three billion global streams, earned BET and MTV EMA honors, and became the first solo African artist to sell out London’s O2 Arena. His 2023 album Timeless debuted inside the Billboard 200 and cemented his place among Afrobeats’ worldwide ambassadors.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Davido 5ive Alive Tour Dates

Date Venue and City July 11, 2025 Kia Forum — Los Angeles, CA July 12, 2025 The Warfield — San Francisco, CA July 16, 2025 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory — Dallas, TX July 17, 2025 Toyota Center — Houston, TX July 19, 2025 The Ogden Theatre — Denver, CO July 25, 2025 Armory — Minneapolis, MN July 26, 2025 Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON July 27, 2025 Place Bell — Laval, QC July 31, 2025 Barclays Center — Brooklyn, NY Aug. 1, 2025 Agganis Arena — Boston, MA Aug. 2, 2025 Liacouras Center — Philadelphia, PA Aug. 5, 2025 Merriweather Post Pavilion — Columbia, MD Nov. 20, 2025 State Farm Arena — Atlanta, GA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace.