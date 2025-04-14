Denver gets ready for The Mars Volta at The Mission Ballroom

The Mars Volta (image courtesy ScoreBig



Mark your calendars for November 18: The Mars Volta descend upon The Mission Ballroom in Denver for an 8 p.m. show, bringing their high-impact progressive rock to the Mile High City. Famed for a style that blends intricate compositions with bold improvisations, The Mars Volta have remained one of the most forward-thinking groups in modern rock.

Tickets for this show are available at The Mission Ballroom box office, or you can pick them up through The Mars Volta on ScoreBig, your source for major-event tickets without hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Mars Volta tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you’re a longtime devotee or curious to hear them live for the first time, this is a rare chance to catch the band in peak form.

Denver’s vibrant music scene serves as the perfect stage for The Mars Volta’s ambitious musical tapestry, which often incorporates elements of psychedelia, jazz, and Latin rhythms. Their live performances are renowned for their passion and unpredictability, ensuring every show is a unique experience. If you’re seeking a night of exhilarating rock that dares to step outside the norm, you’ll want to secure your tickets as soon as possible. Don’t miss the opportunity to join fellow fans in celebrating a band that consistently pushes the envelope and redefines what a live concert can be.

