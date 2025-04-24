Durham Readies for Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Durham Performing Arts Center is set to welcome the incomparable Elvis Costello and The Imposters on Sept. 30 as they continue their Radio Soul! tour. Costello rose to fame during the 1970s new-wave movement and has since woven together a tapestry of musical styles, crossing boundaries and defying categorization.

This show will spotlight tracks from 1977’s My Aim Is True through 1986’s Blood and Chocolate, an era brimming with creativity that produced many of his most beloved songs. Among them is “Radio, Radio,” which Costello originally titled “Radio Soul,” signaling the deep roots of this current tour concept. “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago,” he said in a statement, a nod to the enduring resonance of his work.

To experience these enduring classics live, fans can purchase tickets at the DPAC box office. Alternatively, ScoreBig offers a convenient platform for those searching for seats without hidden fees. Whether you’re a devoted fan or discovering Costello’s music for the first time, this concert is sure to be an exhilarating journey through some of rock’s most influential tracks.

Come join fellow music enthusiasts for a show that captures the spirit of Costello’s storied career, underlining his place as one of rock’s most versatile and consistently compelling artists. Reserve your seat now and prepare for a memorable evening in Durham.

Shop for Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at Durham Performing Arts Center on Sept. 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers – get 10% off on Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.