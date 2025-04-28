Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery bring tour to Duluth

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Duluth, Minnesota, will host the grand finale of this country tour when Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery arrive at AMSOIL Arena At DECC on December 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. Fans can expect a festive atmosphere as the tour wraps up, featuring the best of both artists’ catalogs. From Lynch’s smooth, radio-ready tracks to McCreery’s signature country storytelling, the duo will leave Duluth audiences with plenty of memories and holiday spirit.

Tickets are currently available at the AMSOIL Arena box office, and can also be secured via ScoreBig, known for providing tickets without the worry of hidden fees. This stop offers a perfect weekend plan for concertgoers seeking a lively kickoff to December festivities. If you’ve been following the tour or simply love the sound of fresh country music, this show in Duluth is a must-see event.

AMSOIL Arena At DECC has welcomed sports teams and major concert acts throughout the years, boasting top-notch acoustics and a scenic lakeside location. With Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery co-headlining, fans are in for a night of heartfelt performances and audience sing-alongs. Whether you’re planning to travel from the Twin Cities or live just minutes away, circle December 6 on your calendar. End your year on a high note by joining fellow country enthusiasts for an evening of hits, warmth, and good company.

Shop for Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery tickets at AMSOIL Arena At DECC on December 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.