Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery hit Bloomington

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Central Illinois is about to get a taste of top-tier country music as Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery roll into Bloomington for a show at Grossinger Motors Arena on November 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. This lively performance pairs the smooth twang of Lynch’s radio hits with McCreery’s soulful storytelling, ensuring fans will be treated to a night packed with chart-topping songs and crowd-pleasing energy.

Tickets are available now through the arena’s box office, as well as via ScoreBig, where fans can snag seats without the hassle of hidden fees. Whether you’ve been singing along to Dustin Lynch since his breakout single “Cowboys and Angels,” or you’ve followed Scotty McCreery’s journey from American Idol champion to country mainstay, there’s no denying that these two artists have set the stage for an unforgettable evening in Bloomington.

Renowned for hosting community and sporting events, Grossinger Motors Arena offers an intimate setting for live music, letting the audience connect more closely with the artists. Expect a vibrant production complete with sing-alongs to fan-favorite hits and exciting new material. This show is the perfect chance for concertgoers to kick back, two-step in the aisles, and experience the welcoming spirit that only a pair of dedicated country performers can deliver.

