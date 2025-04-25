Eladio Carrion Live in Charlotte This August

Eladio Carrion (Image via ScoreBig)

Charlotte fans, mark your calendars for August 27 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, where Eladio Carrion will bring his high-energy Latin trap and reggaeton sound to the Queen City. Known for his skillful lyricism and unique flow, Carrion has been taking the Latin music scene by storm, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. His hit tracks showcase his artistry and dedication to pushing musical boundaries, making this performance a must-see event for both longtime followers and newcomers.

Tickets are on sale now at the venue box office and online. Another great option is grabbing seats via ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets to major events with no hidden fees—making it easier than ever to enjoy a night of live music. Whether you’ve been listening to Eladio Carrion since his earliest tracks or you’re just discovering his catalog, this show promises a memorable evening of vibrant performances and lively beats.

Charlotte has long been a hub for diverse musical acts, and Carrion’s appearance at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre is yet another exciting addition to the city’s live entertainment scene. Expect to hear some of his most popular songs as he delivers a performance that perfectly merges rap, trap, and reggaeton elements. With the amphitheater’s intimate setting, fans can look forward to an engaging show that will leave them dancing and singing along all night.

Be sure to secure your spot soon—tickets are going fast, and this late-summer performance is sure to be one for the books. You won’t want to miss Eladio Carrion lighting up Charlotte under the August skies.

Shop for Eladio Carrion tickets at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre on August 27

