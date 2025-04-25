Eladio Carrion to Rock The Theater at MGM National Harbor

On August 28, The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, will come alive with the Latin beats of Eladio Carrion. Hailed as one of the rising stars of Latin music, Carrion continues to carve out a unique space in the industry with his fusion of trap, reggaeton, and cutting-edge rap. Fans can expect a high-octane evening, featuring top hits and new material that highlight his skill as both a performer and songwriter.

Tickets are on sale now at The Theater at MGM National Harbor’s box office, and you can also find them at ScoreBig—where you’ll discover great deals without extra hidden fees. Whether you’ve been waiting to see Carrion perform live or you’re simply curious about Latin trap’s newest sounds, this show will be a fantastic opportunity to experience a fresh wave of Latin music up close.

Eladio Carrion has garnered acclaim for working with major names in urbano, building a global fan base on the strength of his sharp lyricism and commanding stage presence. His ability to flow seamlessly between hard-hitting rap verses and melodic reggaeton hooks has set him apart as a standout performer, and his concerts reflect the same dynamic energy heard in his recordings.

Located just outside Washington, D.C., Oxon Hill offers an upscale entertainment scene, with The Theater at MGM National Harbor serving as a premium venue known for its top-tier sound and comfortable seating. With Carrion’s pulsating rhythms echoing through the space, fans are sure to have a memorable night of music, dancing, and community. Secure your tickets soon and get ready to immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind Latin music experience.

