Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Elvis Costello and The Imposters are set to light up the stage at the Concert Hall at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, N.Y., on Sept. 21. This show is part of their Radio Soul! tour, showcasing material from Costello’s groundbreaking debut era through his mid-’80s output — a period that saw him refine his instantly recognizable sound.

Costello’s legacy as a masterful storyteller and pop-rock innovator has only grown in recent years, and this upcoming tour revisits songs like “Radio, Radio,” “Watching the Detectives” and other hits that first established him as a unique voice in modern music. Reflecting on the return to earlier works, Costello said, “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago.” That sense of enduring creativity underscores every note he and The Imposters perform.

Tickets are on sale through the Tilles Center box office, where fans can secure their spot to see this iconic musician in person. Those looking for a broader range of seat options or an easier way to cut down on fees can head to ScoreBig, the online platform offering tickets to major shows without hidden charges. Don’t miss the chance to experience the melodic breadth and lyrical edge Costello brings to the stage.

Each performance on the Radio Soul! tour is sure to captivate newcomers and long-time admirers alike, making Brookville’s concert a must-see event. Secure your place now for an evening of memorable tunes that shaped the course of pop and rock.

