Elvis Costello & The Imposters Play Champaign Oct. 14

Elvis Costello (Matt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Oct. 14, the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, Ill., will host Elvis Costello and The Imposters for a night steeped in classic rock nostalgia. The Radio Soul! tour emphasizes the remarkable run of albums that launched Costello into the global spotlight, including My Aim Is True (1977) and Blood and Chocolate (1986).

After bursting onto the scene with a punk-influenced twist on pop melodies, Costello has built a storied catalog that defies easy categorization. This tour circles back to iconic hits like “Radio, Radio” and “Watching the Detectives,” which remain crowd favorites decades after their original release. “For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago,” Costello commented, reflecting on the staying power of these tracks.

Fans eager to attend this Champaign performance can grab tickets from the Virginia Theatre box office. For those looking to dodge the usual service fees, ScoreBig offers a streamlined, transparent way to pick up tickets. Prepare for an evening that channels the raw energy of Costello’s early days while showcasing the enduring artistry that keeps him relevant today.

Don’t miss this opportunity to catch a legendary performer paying tribute to the formative years of his career. From poignant ballads to foot-stomping rockers, the Radio Soul! tour delivers a setlist that celebrates the timeless spirit of great music.

Shop for Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at Virginia Theatre – Ill. on Oct. 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Elvis Costello and The Imposters tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.