Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to Perform in Bethlehem

Legendary singer Frankie Valli and his iconic group, The Four Seasons, will take the stage at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem on October 10, 2025. For decades, Frankie Valli has been captivating audiences with his soaring falsetto and timeless hits like ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry,’ ‘Walk Like a Man,’ and ‘December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night).’ Backed by The Four Seasons, he continues to deliver performances that recall the golden era of rock and pop.

Tickets for this nostalgia-packed event are on sale now. You can purchase yours from the Wind Creek Event Center box office, or opt for ScoreBig’s platform to avoid hidden fees. Fans can look forward to an evening of classic tunes that transcend generations. Whether you grew up with these songs or discovered them more recently, there’s no denying the group’s impact on music history.

Wind Creek Event Center, located in the heart of Bethlehem, offers state-of-the-art sound and a comfortable viewing experience, allowing you to soak up every note. Combine the show with a pre-concert meal at one of the area’s local restaurants, and you have the makings of a perfect night out. Don’t miss your chance to see Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons up close and personal.

