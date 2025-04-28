French Electro-Pop Duo Polo & Pan Reveal ‘AMERICAS Tour’

French electro-pop duo Polo & Pan have announced their highly anticipated AMERICAS tour, bringing their signature blend of dreamy melodies and rhythmic beats to fans across North and South America later this year. The trek spans major markets across Canada, the United States, and Latin America, promising an immersive live experience for audiences worldwide.

The “AMERICAS Tour” will kick off on September 12 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montréal and continue through cities including Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, Chicago, Seattle, and Atlanta. After concluding the North American leg, Polo & Pan will head to South America with stops in Bogotá, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo, wrapping up on November 12.

Fans eager to secure their spots can take advantage of an artist presale beginning Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday, May 1 at 10 p.m. local time. General public ticket sales will begin Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket information, visit Polo & Pan’s official site. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save with no added service fees — visit Polo & Pan Tickets for more information.

Known for their eclectic, sun-soaked soundscapes, Polo & Pan have cultivated an international following with acclaimed albums like Caravelle and Cyclorama. Their live shows are celebrated for their vibrant visuals and immersive atmosphere.

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Polo & Pan ‘AMERICAS’ Tour Dates

Date Venue and City September 12, 2025 Parc Jean-Drapeau – Montréal, QC September 13, 2025 HISTORY – Toronto, ON September 15, 2025 The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA September 16, 2025 Roadrunner – Boston, MA September 18, 2025 The Brooklyn Mirage – Brooklyn, NY September 20, 2025 The Anthem – Washington, DC September 22, 2025 The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL September 23, 2025 Palace Theatre – St. Paul, MN September 25, 2025 Odgen Twilight Series – Odgen, UT September 27, 2025 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA September 28, 2025 Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC September 29, 2025 Roseland Theater – Portland, OR October 2, 2025 Frost Amphitheater – Stanford, CA October 3, 2025 Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA October 8, 2025 The Eastern – Atlanta, GA October 31, 2025 Movistar Arena – Bogotá, CO November 5, 2025 Basel – Santiago, CL November 8, 2025 Complejo C Art Media – Buenos Aires, AR November 12, 2025 Audio – São Paulo, BR

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace.