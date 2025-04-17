Fyre Fest 2 Postponed With New Location Coming ‘Soon’

The disastrous, failed Fyre Festival was set to resurrect again this May, spearheaded by convicted fraudster Billy McFarland. Now, the event has suddenly been postponed as organizers search for a new location.

Originally, the festival was set to take place from May 30 through June 2 on Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Then, after the local government and tourism board claimed to have no knowledge of the festival, organizers moved the festival to the Martina Beach Club on Playa del Carmen.

However, on Wednesday, ticketholders reportedly received a message that the event was postponed. According to ABC News, the message noted that “the event has been postponed and a new date will be announced.” While ticketholders were issued a refund, organizers said that “once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Nonetheless, organizers remain adamant that the festival will still take place this year.

“FYRE Festival 2 is still on,” the message read, per NBC News. “We are vetting new locations and will announce our host destination soon. Our priorities remain unchanged: delivering an unforgettable, safe, and transparent experience.”

Fyre Fest has not publicly commented on the postponement, nor reveal any details regarding a new location at this time.

This is the latest blow for the festival; last week, new details emerged regarding the audience capacity. McFarland originally touted the event as a four-day festival with 3,000 attendees and 40 musical guests, however, a permit posted to his Instagram account — meant to combat allegations that the festival is fake — showed that the local government only approved 12 total hours of show time from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. with a max capacity of 250 people.

To add more fuel to the “fyre” — tickets are no longer on sale via the festival’s official ticketing partner site, Soldout.com.

The local government of Playa del Carmen, where the Martina Beach Club resides, denied all information regarding the festival; last week, the Playa del Carmen government noted in a statement on social media that “in light of rumors about an event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen” and “after a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality.”

Playa del Carmen’s denials echo a similar response to Isla Mujeres. When McFarland first announced it would take place on the island, the tourism directorate Edgar Gasca told The Guardian “we have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it,” and “for us, this is an event that does not exist.” Gasca told the publication that “if you go on their website and take the coordinates they provide, then put them in Google Maps, it takes you to the ocean — between Cancun and Isla Mujeres.”

When tickets first went on sale last year, the first batch sold out in 24 hours. The second batch of presale tickets were priced at $2,500, followed by $5,000 presale VIP tickets, a $50,000 artist pass, and the whopping $1,022,057 “prometheus pass,” which promises “a comprehensive experience that immerses you in the elements of Fire, Earth, Sky, and Sea.”

Despite all odds thus far, McFarland ensures that this time around will be a stark difference from the first failed event; the 2017 event was promoted on social media as a luxury event from some of the top influencers across the globe. It was billed as the “festival of the year” on the Bahamian Island of Great Exuma in the Caribbean, boasting villas, top-tier chef cuisine, and performances from acts like blink-182 and Disclosure.

Ticketholders showed up to the biggest scam of their lives; at the island, they were met with wet tents, no performers, and a boxed cheese sandwich for dinner. The disastrous, failed event sparked eight lawsuits and became an infamous cultural sensation.