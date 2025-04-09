Fyre Fest 2 Only Approved for 12-Hour, 250-Person Event

It looks like the second (and technical first) edition of Fyre Fest will go on a lot smaller than originally planned — if it even moves forward at all.

Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland has remained adamant about the resurrection of Fyre Fest, set to take place this May 30 through June 2 in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Last month, McFarland fired back at accusations that his second edition of Fyre Festival is fake. In an Instagram video, McFarland assured that Fyre has “incredible partners leading the festival” who are in charge of logistics and production, including “an incredible production team in Mexico who does not F around” and “there is no way they would ever take on a fake festival.”

Originally, the festival was set to take place in Isla Mujeres, though the local government and tourism board claimed to have no knowledge of the festival. Edgar Gasca, a representative from the tourism directorate of Isla Mujeres, told The Guardian, “we have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or company about it.”

“For us, this is an event that does not exist,” Gasca said.

Gasca told The Guardian that “if you go on their website and take the coordinates they provide, then put them in Google Maps, it takes you to the ocean — between Cancun and Isla Mujeres.”

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is even reportedly on-board to perform at Fyre Festival 2, and according to TMZ, Brown isn’t alone. Sources told the publication that there are “multiple other acts in addition to Brown who have accepted deals to sing at the event.” However, Fyre has not confirmed any performers at this time.

New details have emerged this week, and while McFarland initially touted the event as a four-day festival with 3,000 attendees and 40 musical guests, a new permit suggests otherwise. McFarland posted documents on Instagram over the weekend to combat allegations that the festival is fake with proof that they are set to “lawfully host an event.”

The document, however, shows an initial permit — dated March 18 — that only approves 12 total hours of show time from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. between May 30 and June 1 at Martina Beach Club with a max capacity of 250 people. Additionally, the festival has not received permission for any live performances; the operating permit only authorizes “música grabada,” or recorded music.

To add more fuel to the “fyre” — tickets are no longer on sale via the festival’s official ticketing partner site, Soldout.com.

The local government of Playa del Carmen, where the Martina Beach Club resides, has also denied all information regarding the festival; last week, the Playa del Carmen government noted in a statement on social media that “in light of rumors about an event called ‘Fyre 2,’ we inform you that no event with that name will be held in Playa del Carmen” and “after a responsible review, there is no registration or planning in the municipality.”

Nonetheless, McFarland said that “FYRE has been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen (PDC) and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event.”

“All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation,” McFarland said in an Instagram post. “FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.”

Official documents are shared on the Fyre instagram below:

When tickets first went on sale last year, the first batch sold out in 24 hours. The second batch of presale tickets were priced at $2,500, followed by $5,000 presale VIP tickets, a $50,000 artist pass, and the whopping $1,022,057 “prometheus pass,” which promises “a comprehensive experience that immerses you in the elements of Fire, Earth, Sky, and Sea.” Tickets are currently available here.



