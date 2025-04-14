Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes bring flamenco flair to San Diego

Gipsy Kings (photo courtesy of ScoreBig)

San Diego fans will get to experience the passionate rhythms of the Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes this summer as they take the stage on August 10, 2025, at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. Renowned for their mesmerizing blend of traditional flamenco, Latin rhythms and pop influences, the Gipsy Kings have been thrilling audiences around the world for decades. Their unique sound—filled with staccato guitar strums and soulful vocals—has brought them chart success and numerous accolades, making this upcoming performance a must-see for music lovers in Southern California.

Tickets to see the Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park are on sale now through the venue box office. Fans can also purchase tickets to Gipsy Kings via ScoreBig, where all major event tickets come with no hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10. Whether you are a lifelong flamenco devotee or simply love witnessing world-class musicians onstage, this show promises an unforgettable experience under the stars in beautiful San Diego.

Having performed at festivals and sold-out venues worldwide, the Gipsy Kings bring a celebratory vibe wherever they go. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, with its waterfront views and modern facilities, offers the perfect setting for a spirited evening of dancing and music. Don’t miss your chance to be immersed in the fiery melodies and vivacious atmosphere that only the Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes can deliver.

Shop for tickets to Gipsy Kings & Nicolas Reyes at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego