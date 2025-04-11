Global Citizen Festival Announces 2025 Date

The free Global Citizen Festival has officially set a date in New York this year and revealed the new “America’s Next Top Hitmaker” contest.

The 2025 festival will take place on the Great Lawn in New York City’s Central Park on September 27. The free, ticketed event offers performances from artists across all genres, while encouraging attendees and supporters to take action to end extreme poverty.

According to a press release, Global Citizen will “bring together the world’s biggest artists, grassroots advocates, philanthropists and music fans to call on world leaders to drive action on the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet, including: protecting the Amazon rainforest, ensuring children everywhere have access to education, and upscaling renewables across Africa.”

Global Citizen Chief Music and Entertainment officer Katie Hill noted in a statement that “as our world faces rising temperatures, growing inequality, and deepening uncertainty, this year’s Global Citizen Festival is an opportunity to push for real, lasting change.”

“We’re excited to unite 60,000 global citizens on the Great Lawn of Central Park — together with some of the world’s biggest artists and advocates — to demand action,” Hill said. “See you on September 27!”

A lineup of artists and presenters have not been announced at this time, but fans can begin to earn free tickets by taking action on the Global Citizen app or its website.

For the first time, Global Citizen has also teamed up with Colossal to search for “America’s Next Top Hitmaker.” Ahead of the show, musicians, bands, and groups across the U.S. will compete for months for a chance to perform at the festival. Find more details here.