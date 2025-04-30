Goose (Image via ScoreBig)

Beloved jam band Goose – The Band will bring their dynamic live show to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, Michigan, on September 19, 2025. Known for their improvisational style and eclectic blend of rock, funk and folk influences, Goose has earned a passionate following. Attendees can expect extended jams and musical spontaneity, making each performance a unique experience.

The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, often referred to simply as Freedom Hill, is a spacious open-air venue that provides the perfect setting for a late-summer night of live music. With a capacity that comfortably accommodates thousands of fans, the amphitheater has hosted a range of top-tier artists, priding itself on stellar acoustics and a relaxed atmosphere. Goose’s loyal community—often traveling far and wide—will find plenty of space to dance, enjoy the fresh air and connect with fellow fans.

Tickets for this show can be secured through the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre box office or via ScoreBig, known for its transparent pricing and zero hidden fees. Whether you’ve been following Goose since their early days or are just discovering their hypnotic jams, this performance promises to be a highlight of the fall tour.

