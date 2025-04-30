Haim set for Chicago’s United Center

HAIM | Photo by Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons

Chicago music fans are in for a treat this September when Haim arrives at the United Center for a highly anticipated concert on September 12, 2025. The sister trio has carved out a unique space in the alternative pop-rock scene, thrilling audiences around the globe with both their studio recordings and their dynamic, crowd-pleasing performances.

Haim’s road to fame began in Southern California, where their blend of retro-inspired rock grooves and modern pop polish immediately set them apart. Now, they’re bringing that signature style to the Windy City, where attendees can expect an exhilarating show. From syncopated drum beats and lush vocal harmonies to on-stage banter that underscores the genuine bond between Este, Danielle, and Alana, Haim concerts offer an immersive experience for diehard fans and first-timers alike.

Tickets are available through the United Center box office, giving local fans a direct route to secure their seats. If you’re looking for the added ease of online shopping, ScoreBig offers a user-friendly platform without hidden fees, ensuring that the price you see is the price you pay for an incredible night of music.

Make sure to be part of this Chicago date and witness Haim deliver their vibrant set. From their breakthrough hits like “The Wire” to more recent, boundary-pushing tracks, the band’s evolving catalog has something for every type of music enthusiast. Reserve your spot now and get ready to sway, sing, and dance the night away in one of America’s most iconic venues.

Shop for Haim tickets at United Center on September 12, 2025

